If you thought Summer was over with, think again! As kids are back in school, Labor Day has come and gone, I think most of us can agree that we're looking forward to Fall. Not so fast.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton Has Issued an Extreme Heat Warning.

Excessive temperatures in the triple digits are expected to last through Thursday, as the excessive heat warning also remains in effect till 8 pm THURSDAY.

Also Read: More Fred Meyer Stores Shutting Down Across Washington

Excessive heat warnings and watches are posted all throughout the west coast. California, Oregon, Washington and the desert Southwest are all affected. Forecasters are predicting record highs in Phoenix and Seattle.

weather.gov weather.gov loading...

Of course, eastern Washington and portions of Oregon will see record highs. This is not new to us, living in the desert.

Take Precautionary Actions to Stay Safe in the Excessive Heat.

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty fluids. Water is your friend.

• Stay in air conditioning, if you can.

• Walk your pets in the very early morning and later in the evening.

• NEVER leave children and/or pets in a vehicle unattended.

• Check on your neighbors and relatives.

Get our free mobile app

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat Safety Tips from the National Weather Service