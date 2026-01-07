Teamwork paid off big on Tuesday. The Tri-Cty Regional SWAT Team with assistance from Richland Police and the Street Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect wanted for a past burglary incident. The suspect was wanted for Burglary with a deadly weapon.

Pasco Police Department-Facebook Pasco Police Department-Facebook loading...

The Suspect Was Located at a Richland Residence on Tanglewood Drive and Arrested.

On November 17th, 2025, Pasco Police responded to a welfare check at an apartment complex, after receiving reports of multiple individuals forced their way into the residence, threatening the occupants.

After Investigation, the Call Was Upgraded to a Burglary Investigation.

It was determined that three suspects were involved in the inicident, which incluuded threats and a firearm. As the investigation continued, two of the three suspects were located and arrested.

READ MORE: Police Find Gun While Arresting Suspected Graffiti Vandal

Pasco Police Remained Vigilant and Focused on Apprehending the Third Suspect.

On 01/01/2026, the Pasco Street Crimes Unit (SCU) began focused efforts to locate and apprehend the remaining outstanding suspect, who had a confirmed warrant out of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary in the 1st Degree involving a deadly weapon, stemming from the November incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, the last suspect was located, arrested, and taken into custody without incident.

Get our free mobile app