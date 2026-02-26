Why Speeding in Tri-Cities Neighborhoods Is Raising Concerns

Why Speeding in Tri-Cities Neighborhoods Is Raising Concerns

Officers with Tri-Cities Police Departments are warning motorists to slow down in residential neighborhoods.

Recently, the Richland Police Department issued a post on social media about their neighboring officers in West Richland clocking a motorist at 60 mph during the morning rush.

Later in the Day, Richland Police Officer Pulled a Motorist Over for Speeding

Not to be outdone, we stopped a driver this afternoon traveling 74 mph at Keene and Lambert.

It's been an ongoing issue. And, I'm glad that Police are aware of it, and are addressing it. Keene Road seems to be a problem. Motorists travel well above the posted speed limit. It's the same on George Washington Way.

Do You Know the Speed Limit on George Washington Way is Generally 35 mph?

Too often, I catch myself going well over 35 mph just to keep up with the flow of traffic. Just this morning, I drove at 35 mph.

I wanted to speed up, as motorists were passing me left and right. Was I holding people up? I didn't care. I wasn't in any hurry. I didn't accelerate until I approached the on ramp to SR 240.

Bottom Line, Tri-Cities Police Departments Are Tackling the Speeding Issue.

