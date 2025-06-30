Volunteers Wanted for Upcoming Ironman 70.3 in Tri-Cities
Attention fans of Ironman 70.3 in Tri-Cities, they need you. If you're interested in volunteering for the upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, this is for you!
You can support the 2,500 athletes that will be racing their way throughout the Tri-Cities this September. There are several spots available as of this article write-up.
Volunteers Are Needed for All 3-Days of the IRONMAN 70.3 Event.
According to Visit Tri-Cities Washington:
The race is Sunday, September 21, 2025, and there are a variety of volunteer positions open - both at the race and in the days leading up to it. Volunteer to get the same level of excitement and passion as the athletes you’re supporting.
• Athlete check-in begins on Friday, September 19th from 3:45 pm to 7:15 pm
Location: Columbia Point Marina Park
660 Columbia Point Drive
Richland, WA 99352
The Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Consists of Swimming, Biking, and Running.
On race day, participants will take on a 1.2-mile downriver swim in the iconic Columbia River, a 56-mile rolling bike through scenic wine country, and a flat, 13.1-mile run through parks and on paved trails, finishing at a festive finish line at Columbia Point Park.
***Reminder***
The IRONMAN 70.3 Will Affect Tri-Cities Traffic. You're Advised to Plan Ahead:
• Have errands completed on days prior to road closures.
• Plan your route to and from work.
• When entering or leaving impacted neighborhoods, EXPECT DELAYS.
• Reschedule deliveries around the weekend.
• Avoid crossing the race route. Please find alternative routes.
