Introducing S’more Dogs Rescue: Hope for Canines in Tri-Cities

One thing I love about our Tri-Cities is that there are a lot of animal loveres here. I've worked with so many people who are dedicated to the well-being of animals as pets. And today, we welcome another organization doing wonderful work in rescuing dogs in the area.

S'more Dogs Rescue is a small foster-based only rescue dedicated to all canines.

We are a small foster only based rescue in Tri-cities WA specializing in Bostons and Frenchies but welcome all animals!

As a member of the Tri-City Boston Terrier Meetup Facebook group, I was delighted to see an introduction from the new registered 501c3 rescue operation.

As we enter the new year, we are committed to making a significant impact! We are a new rescue in Tri-cities. We are seeking donations and partnerships to advance our mission. Our pups and kittens are in need of spay and neuter services before they can be adopted. Please visit our linktree to discover ways to support us in delivering the necessary care.

I scanned the code and got to the S'more Dogs Rescue Linktree site.

There are various ways to help support S'more Dogs Rescue. From Venmo to Cash App, and items in their store, there are a number of ways to support this new organization. Also, their Amazon Wish List is featured.

S'more Dogs Rescue features dogs and cats available for adoption.

They use the Petfinder site. At S'more Dogs Rescue, you can fill out pet adoption and foster applications, and more. Donations can also be mailed to:

P.O. Box 54 Richland, WA 99352

