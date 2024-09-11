Tri-Citians, Need a Job? Great News, Amazon is Hiring!

If you need a job and live near Tri-Cities, this is definitely worth checking out!

The new Amazon warehouse in Pasco IS hiring. The Amazon Fulfillment center is located at 1351 South Road 40 East in Pasco, WA 99301. Jobs are posted in groups of 150 to 350 every Friday until positions are filled.

What kinds of jobs are available?

Amazon Hosts Jobs Day Across US To Hire 50,000 For Its Fulfillment Centers Getty Images loading...

A variety of jobs from warehouse, delivery driver, to customer service roles, are open and available. An expected 1,000 to 1,500 new positions are available.

How much is the pay at the Amazon Fulfillment center?

Jobs pay up to $20/hour. Visit hiring.amazon.com to see if there's an opportunity that's just right for you. Wages start at $18.50 an hour, and typical full-time shifts consist of four 10-hour work days with three-day weekends.

Amazon posts job openings every week on Friday, so you're encouraged to keep checking in if you don't see anything available currently. Be diligent.

As the prices of gas and groceries keep going up, I have to admit I've considered a side-gig to help make ends meet. I've had various seasonal jobs over the years, and the extra paycheck was both necessary and appreciated, especially during the holidays. Heck, some of the best jobs I've had, were part-time customer service positions.

If you need a job, Amazon in Pasco IS hiring. Click the button below to apply.

