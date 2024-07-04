Tri-Cities Rotary Announces Date for the Popular Annual Duck Race

The 36th Annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race will be held on Saturday, September 24th.

It's one of my all-time favorite family-friendly events, and I can't wait! This year, the 36th Annual Mid-Columbia Duck Race will be held at Columbia Park. Ducks are scheduled to hit the water at 12 noon. The annual race is a fundraising effort for 5 local Rotary clubs. Money raised goes to support local human service organizations, projects, and student education. Nearly $3 million has been raised since the Duck Races began.

Tickets are available from any of the nearly 400 local Rotarians.

Tickets are also available at Toyota of Tri-Cities and local Banner Bank branches in Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco beginning the week of July 8th through September 14th. Tickets will also be sold at the event, up to an hour before the ducks are released into the Columbia River.

Rotarians will also be selling tickets at the Richland Farmer’s Market, Yoke’s Fresh Market stores in Pasco, Richland and West Richland, at Fred Meyer in Kennewick, Safeway stores in north Richland and south Richland, and at a variety of other locations and events. According to a press release:

“We are very excited to announce that Toyota of Tri-Cities is once again the Premier Grand Prize Sponsor!” says Rick Routh, Duck Race Board Chairman. “The Grand Prize is a 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross."

For more information, visit tcduckrace.com.

