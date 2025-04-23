A cleverly themed "May the Fourth be with you," this Annual Fun Run fundraising event takes place on May 3rd, not the fourth.

I give credit for the cute theme even though the event is on the 3rd instead of the fourth! Keep the date in mind, so you don't show up with your pooch on the wrong day!

This will be such a fun day in the park. An outing for you and your pooch to socialize!

Enjoy the sunshine and some exercise together while also enjoying goods, crafts, and exhibits of the area's finest items for sale!

I imagine there may also be some food trucks in the park, and that is always fun!

The Run or Walk is a 1k and 5k course at Columbia Point Marina Park.

Participate in the Star Wars-themed pet costume contest and visit all the vendors and exhibitors in the park.

This annual event helps to raise funds for the services provided to our community by Pet Overpopulation Prevention.

These services consist of the Low-cost Spay/Neuter Program, Foster care for homeless pets waiting to be adopted, Veterinary care for pets, boarding, and adoption.

There is an overabundance of pets found in the Tri-Cities wandering or relinquished that POPP has the responsibility of caring for until adopted. These expenses are extreme due to the hundreds of cats and dogs being cared for.

Please enjoy the fundraiser and receive a T-shirt with your admission of $30. Pre-registration is appreciated, but last-minute walk-ins are accepted.

Contact heatherwithpopp@gmail.com if you are interested in being a sponsor of this event or an exhibitor.

Visit: POPPTRICITIES.ORG

