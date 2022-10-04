Tri-Cities Man Arrested On I90 For DUI, Fentanyl, Meth, & Shrooms

A 60-year-old man from reportedly from Pasco was arrested by the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office Monday night and was arrested for DUI and possession of multiple different drugs.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The 60-year-old man has been identified as Vernon J Stevklein from Pasco Washington according to the Sheriff's Office social media post. He was seen after 9pm driving on I90 heading east driving out of his lane and unable to maintain his speed. After being spotted and pulled over, police arrested him on multiple charges.

The North Idaho News posted a picture of the man on their social media. That picture matches two Facebook profiles of a man saying he is from Richland but with a slightly different name of Vernon Stecklein. Both profiles seem to be the same person and information but neither had a post more recent then 2018. I could not verify if the man in the picture was the man arrested. I have reached out to Mr. Stecklein but he has not replied yet.