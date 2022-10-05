Tri-Cities Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.

Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

HOW CAN YOU HELP? Now that you have learned all about the Pacific Tree Octopus, I am sure you want to know how you can help. You can become an activist. Help spread awareness of this elusive creature with some tips here. There is lots of Pacific Tree Octopus merchandise for sale with proceeds going to help preserve the habitat in Washington State.

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW If you made it this far, congratulations but you should know the truth about the Pacific Tree Octopus. Even though it sounds like a great story, according to Snopes and Wikipedia it is a hoax. "The Pacific Northwest tree octopus is an Internet hoax created in 1998 by a humor writer under the pseudonym Lyle Zapato.[1][2] Since its creation, the Pacific Northwest tree octopus website has been commonly referenced in Internet literacy classes in schools and has been used in multiple studies demonstrating children's gullibility regarding online sources of information."

They go on "This fictitious endangered species of cephalopod was given the Latin name "Octopus paxarbolis" (the species name being coined from Latin pax, the root of Pacific, and Spanish arbol meaning "tree"). It was purportedly able to live both on land and in water, and was said to live in the Olympic National Forest and nearby rivers, spawning in water where its eggs are laid. Its major predator was said to be the Sasquatch."

Darn it! Here's to believing in the impossible! LOL