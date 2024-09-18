Tri-Cities IRONMAN: Important Need to Know Road Closures for Travel

It's a big weekend as IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities takes place this Sunday.

The first-ever Tri-Cities IRONMAN event officially sold out in July and is expected to bring millions to the community. The weekend of events kicks off on Friday from 5pm to 7 pm with a Volunteer & Community Welcome Party at the IRONMAN Village at Columbia Point Marina.

IRONMAN One Day of Racing Road Closures Will Be on Sunday & Subject to Change

There will be plenty of Ironman staff and volunteers on hand to help you navigate in and out of your neighborhood.

The biking portion of the IRONMAN race will see traffic impacts, so make sure you check the interactive map for details. Click the button below for the map.

Residents and spectators are encouraged to plan ahead for Sunday's race events. The folks at Visit Tri-Cities recommended that you:

• Get errands completed on days prior to road closures.

• Plan your route to/from work.

• Expect delays when entering or leaving impacted neighborhoods.

• Reschedule regular deliveries; opt for delivery times other than Sunday.

• Avoid crossing the race route; find alternative through routes.

Check the Complete Listing of Road Closures and Times for Your Sunday Planning

If you have specific questions, call the IRONMAN Washington Tri-Cities Hotline at 509-713-2742. For more information, visit the Tri-Cities Guide to the Ironman info page HERE.

