This past weekend and leading into Monday, June 16th, our community came together to honor Juneteenth, a federal holiday with profound historical significance.

More than just a day off, Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, delivering the news of freedom to the last enslaved African Americans, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

It was a long-awaited day of liberation, marking a pivotal moment in American history.

Here in the Tri-Cities, Juneteenth is far from new. Our region boasts one of Washington State's longest-running Juneteenth celebrations, stemming from Texas families who brought the tradition here in the 1970s.

This year, the spirit of unity and remembrance was palpable.

While many government offices and some businesses observe the federal holiday by closing their doors today, allowing for reflection, the weekend was alive with vibrant community gatherings.

From scholarship programs uplifting young leaders to lively parades and festivals at Kurtzman Park in Pasco, there were opportunities for everyone to participate.

Attendees enjoyed family-friendly activities, delicious food, inspiring music, and powerful moments of shared history.

These celebrations not only honor the past but also foster a stronger, more inclusive future for our Tri-Cities community. It's a testament to our collective commitment to freedom, resilience, and coming together.

Join the fun: June 19th FREE Skate Party at Rollarena from 3-5 pm for (12 and under) and 5-8 pm (13 and up).

Sunday, June 22: Juneteenth Gospel Celebration featuring Crystal Aiken at 5p,m Kurtzman Park, 331 So Wehe Ave, Pasco.

