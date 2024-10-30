Great News: Tri-Cities Food Co-op Opens Its Doors in Richland

Great News! The Tri-Cities Food Co-op Is Finally Open in Richland.

The Co-op is located at 1420 Jadwin Avenue, one block north of the Uptown Plaza. Hours of operation are daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

The Tri-Cities Food Co-op is a community-based and locally oriented market committed to supporting organic food systems and sourcing products at fair prices to the grower and consumer.

The initial phase of opening features a selection of local and organic produce and baked goods. In phase 2, the co-op will expand into shelf-stable non-perishable food items. The Tri-Cities Co-op will grow in phases as shown below.

• Phase 3: Opening of a coffee shop

• Phase 4: Securing a liquor license to offer beer and wine

• Phase 5: Full grocery store with meat, seafood, frozen items, dairy, eggs, and ready-to-eat foods

• Phase 6: The build-out of a deli

All phases should be completed by 2025.

The Co-op Has Big Plans for a Special Thanksgiving Market

You're invited to the Thanksgiving Market on Saturday, November 23rd from 11 am to 3 pm. You can get all your holiday meal needs. Various vendors will be present in a farmers market at the Co-op.

You do NOT have to be a member to shop at Tri-Cities Food Co-op, however membership does have perks.

You can become a member of the Tri-Cities Food Co-op, supporting a community of people who enjoy growing and eating the best produce available. (On the website, scroll down past Frequently Asked Questions) Members will enjoy monthly discounts, giveaways, and more.

The membership fee is a one-time lifetime fee. We offer two membership levels, one at $50 for active students and seniors (65+), and one at $100 for owners/households.

