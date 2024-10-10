Kennewick Police Apprehend Male Suspect for Trespassing at School

Kennewick Police were alerted to a trespassing incident on Thursday morning at Amistad Elementary School.

Officers were dispatched to the school at about 8:42 am for a report of a suspicious transient male following students and parents. The male reportedly had a knife.

A School District Employee called dispatch to report the man's suspicious behavior.

School Safety Officers confronted the suspect in front of the school at 1st Avenue and Kent Street. And shortly after, Kennewick Police arrived and detained the man.

After investigation, it was learned that the male transient was trespassed from Kennewick Schools. According to the Kennewick Police Department:

The School Safety Officers sprang into action and located the male within minutes of dispatch ensuring they could both protect students and provide responding officers accurate real time information. The School Safety Officer program continues to increase safety at our elementary schools. The teamwork between Safety Officers and KPD increases communication which leads to quicker responses and important information that allows KPD officers to be better prepared to deal with a situation swiftly.

Kennewick Police advise you to report any suspicious activity. If you see something at a school that doesn't seem right, or you deem suspicious, report it. Call 911 right away.

