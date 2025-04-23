Significant Backup on Eastbound WA I-90 Caused By Crash

A serious collision on eastbound I-90 near Easton had the right lane closed for several hours on Tuesday. This caused HUGE traffic delays for motorists.

A Semi-Truck Struck a WSDOT Truck From Behind Near Milepost 74.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been warning motorists about work zone safety for the last month, and still, collisions occur.

Today, one of our maintenance crews had a frightening experience while working on eastbound I-90 near Easton. A semi-truck blew through their work zone, injuring one of our employees. Thankfully, their injuries are not serious — but this could have ended much worse.

WSDOT Reminds Everyone to Please Slow Down in Work Safety Zones.

It's Work Zone Awareness Week. WSDOT encourages all motorists to obey traffic laws and pay attention through work zones.

Our crews are out there every day making the roads safer for everyone. They deserve to go home safely at the end of their shift.

