Just in time for the holidays, Toys 'R' Us is opening 30 new stores aross the country, including one in Washington state.

In a statement, the world's leading authority in toys, announced that it will open more than 30 locations for the holiday season, including 20 seasonal locations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

As Toys 'R' Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017, by the next year, the toy store company had closed more than 700 locations througout the country. Over the years, the company has attempted to come back under new ownership. Most recently, in 2023, Toys 'R' Us opened a flagship location in Minnesota's Mall of America.

Read More: Kitten Runs for Its Life, Troopers Come to the Rescue

According to the company's statement, Toys 'R' Us is opening 8 permanent flagship locations and 20 seasonal stores.

ToysRUs ToysRUs loading...

"Following the tremendous success of our Toys"R"Us flagship stores, we're thrilled to continue expanding through our partnership with Go! Retail Group," said Jamie Uitdenhowen, Executive Vice President of Toys"R"Us at WHP Global. "This next phase of growth brings the magic of Toys"R"Us to even more communities across the country — just in time for the holidays — and delivers the joyful shopping experience that has made us a trusted destination for generations."

The temporary store is located at Westfield South-center, at 2800 Southcenter Mall, in Tukwila. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, and on Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Get our free mobile app

Toys 'R' Us says additional stores will be opening throughout 2025. The company encourages people to keep up to date at toysrus.com and follow @toysrus on social.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born Looking back on trends from 1924 through 2023, Stacker gathered a list of toys that came out each holiday season that captivated the public zeitgeist. Gallery Credit: Stacker

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted