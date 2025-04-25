Trying to keep up on all the latest health scares can be overwhelming! Seems just about everything causes cancer nowadays. But some things are worse than others.

It's alarming to hear that something as benign as a paper receipt can cause serious health risks, but it's true!

Studies prove paper receipts are highly toxic and adversely affect your health!

The Center for Environmental Health (CEH) conducted a study recently and found that many retailers are using thermal receipts with overly high levels of BPS.

They're planning to sue retailers who continue to use these, without providing "clear warnings" on the receipts. If you're an employee who handles receipts, they suggest using gloves.

This research isn't new either, and health experts have known since 2021 that the 'forever chemicals' found in Paper receipts mimic estrogen, and even holding a receipt for 10 seconds can affect your brain, body, and even your reproductive system.

You've heard that BPA, found in plastics, is very harmful. Well, the BPS found in paper receipts is similar.

It's very disruptive to the human body as well as any animal, and Mother Nature herself. As the disposal of these products ends up in the land fields and ultimately in our groundwater and our earth.

Saving receipts in your home or wallet, etc, has immediate health effects, so it's time to clean out your purse and do away with the receipts you have lying around.

It's amazing to me that it's legal to use these chemicals in our country. Many countries have outlawed such things.

Remember to elect email or electronic receipt instead of printing receipts.

As far as I can tell, it's the paper they use, not the ink, that has the chemical. So, having receipts stored electronically to print at home should be less toxic.

