No Swimming: Toxic Algae Detected In Columbia River In Richland

The Benton Franklin Health District tests for toxic algae came back positive at Leslie Groves Swim Beach and Howard Amon Park in Richland. According to the BFHD website:

We are beginning to move into the worst time of the year (Aug-October) for production of algae toxins. BFHD would like to remind users of the rivers to be cautious when swimming in the river and if green material is floating on the surface, it is safest to stay out of the water. Dogs are most at risk as they have a tendency to ingest large amounts of water and also ingest green material along the shoreline.

Dog Owners: Always Be Cautious When Visiting A Shoreline With Your Pet

How Can You Keep Your Family Safe From Toxic Algae?

• Check for swimming and fishing advisories and warnings before visiting lakes, rivers and oceans. Should harmful algae be detected in the water, BFHD will post "Warning, Keep out" signs on the shoreline and at the boat ramps. • If you see an algal bloom, stay out of the water and keep your pets and livestock out of the water. You cannot tell if a bloom is harmful just by looking at it, the water needs to be tested by a lab, so it is best to use caution and stay away. Report it to BFHD immediately if you believe toxic algae is present. • Do not fish, swim, boat or play water sports in areas with known harmful algae or cyanobacteria.

What should you do, if you or your pet are exposed to a bloom?

Immediately bathe using soap and clean water. If you swallow water with toxic algae, it can make you sick within minutes to hours. If you believe you have symptoms caused by a hamful algal bloom, contact a healthcare provider or call the Poison Control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

The next sample will take place on August 12, 2024.

