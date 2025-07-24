A tiny home village recently opened to help homeless in Washington get off the streets and into safe, affordable homes.

The 60-unit project called Kingfisher Tiny House Village is a partnership between Pierce County and the Low Income Housing Institute. (LIHI)

Kingfisher Village, a partnership between LIHI, Pierce County, and the Encampment Resolution Program (ERP) at the State Department of Commerce, features 60 tiny houses for people experiencing homelessness and living on state and public rights-of-ways (ROW) in Tacoma and Pierce County. This includes people camping by highways, on-ramps, off-ramps, under bridges, sidewalks, alleys, and other places not fit for human habitation. Referrals are coordinated through Pierce County.

Currently, More Than 60,000 People Are Homeless in Washington

The Low Income Housing Institute began building Tiny House Shelters as a replacement for tents. There are several tiny house villages supported by LIHI in Tacoma, Seattle, Olympia, Skyway, and Tukwila.

The Grand Opening of Kingfisher Village Was Held Wednesday

Pierce County Executive Ryan Mellow welcomed the new developent to the community with positivity.

"This project is exactly what we need. This village will provide safe housing for folks to lay their head at night instead of under overpasses, on city streets, and in city parks. Look how beautiful it is here with staff to welcome clients to a place they can stay in dignity in their own private space and to connect them to the services they need to take the next step."

Located at 1824 S. 84th Street in Tacoma, Kingfisher Village provides 24/7 staffing and case managers to assist residents working for stability.

