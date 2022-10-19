This Towering Vacation Cabin in Washington Has a ‘Top Gun’ View

So, what do I mean by a ‘Top Gun’ view? Well, this one-of-kind cabin is situated in Easton, Washington in the center of the Cascade Mountains and has an amazing view of Lake Kachess, where the climatic ‘Top Gun’ mountain scene was filmed…and the reviews are spectacular.

The 5-story Mountain Tower Cabin is surrounded by over 4 acres of beautiful natural landscape with towering trees and amazing wildlife. Staying in this secluded cabin any time of year would be an amazing time, but if you’re looking to really get cozy, the winter months are for you. Keep in mind, if you decide to stay with snow on the ground, you’ll have to snowshoe in the last 450’ to the doorstep. The owners note the road is plowed but the driveway isn’t, no worries though, they provide snowshoes for you at the base of the driveway.

This cabin has 5-levels which include the loft and a basement. The walls are lined with pine wood giving you that ultimate cabin experience. Each bathroom is tiled and updated. There are two bedrooms, a large TV, a fully stocked remodeled kitchen, a skylight that looks straight up, and a cozy fireplace.

A few other things to note: small children and dogs are allowed but the spiral staircase could be difficult for them to maneuver up and down. Here’s what a recent reviewer said about dogs, “The stairs are no joke! It took our dogs a few tries to be able to do them solo. But they definitely make the place feel like a fun treehouse”.

Also, during the winter months, they highly recommend the use of an AWD or 4-wheel drive vehicle. Snow is unpredictable in the Cascades and things can pile up quickly, making entering and exiting challenging at times.

Keep scrolling down and take a tour of this amazing vacation rental for yourself. Check out the property profile on Airbnb here.

