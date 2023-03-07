This Tiny Off-Grid Washington Mountain Home is a Picture-Perfect Escape

Located on a 46-acre agroforestry farm in Rockport, Washington in the heart of the Cascade Mountains, this tiny off-the-grid vacation cordwood home is waiting for you and a guest to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life and the internet.

What is a Cordwood home?

A cordwood home is built with walls using short wood logs piled crosswise and surrounded by mortar. Cordwood structures are known for being stout and lasting for many, many years.

If you’re looking for a shower and a hot bath twice a day, this tiny vacation home probably isn’t the place for you. However, if you’re looking to unplug and relax in a natural setting (there will be bugs and dirt), this is definitely a place to consider. The cabin has a double bed, a firebox, a gas stove, LED lights, and a nearby hand-pump well and outhouse. There is no continuous running water or electricity.

In the warmer months, you can take a dip in the swimming creek to cool off or clean up after a long hike on one of the many trails in the area. The farm has a number of tiny cabins so you won’t be completely alone but you will have plenty of privacy.

As far as amenities, you’ll find the basics – cookware, silverware, teas and coffee, and toiletries. The nearest town, Concrete, has a grocery store but you’ll want to pack some dry goods and beverages for your stay.

Take a tour for yourself and learn more about the property here.

