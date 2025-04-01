If you’re planning a trip to the beautiful Oregon Coast via Highway 26 anytime soon, you’ll want to read more.

Get our free mobile app

Where is the "Highway 26 Bump" in Oregon?

The Oregon Department of Transportation has been working to solve the Highway 26 Bump at milepost 13 since 2022. This bump in the road? Well, it’s more than just a bump in the road, and it changes shape from day-to-day due to water pressure and shifting soil below the surface of the road.

The bump has damaged hundreds of cars and caused numerous accidents, some of them serious, as recently reported by KPTV, FOX 12 - one vehicle went airborne.

ODOT is pleading with drivers to heed the speed limit warning signs. If the sign says slow down, they mean it – SLOW DOWN, or you will seriously damage your vehicle and possibly injure yourself and your passengers.

What is the speed limit on Highway 26 in Oregon?

The speed limit on Highway 26 is 55 mph, but near mile marker 13, it has been reduced to 25 mph. But those who have experienced the bump first-hand say that’s still too fast – recommending 5-10 mph and to not let the pressure of vehicles behind you keep you from slowing.

The Oregon Department of Transportation hasn’t been able to solve the problem, but now that the weather is warming up, they will be back out there to find a remedy. In the meantime, ODOT says to slow down when you see the warning signs – the last thing you want is to cut your vacation short and/or pay an expensive repair bill. Check out the video of the vehicle getting air born below from FOX 12.