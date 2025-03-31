This Beach side City is WA State’s Most Expensive Small Town

The Most Expensive Small Town in Washington

There are beautiful small towns all over Washington State that are home to all levels of income. Some people bought homes in these small coastal towns prior to them becoming very popular and expensive.

If you want more luxury towns to tour, pop on over to Clyde Hill & Yarrow Point, which are just as pristine and slightly less pretentious as the most expensive place to live in WA. Hunts Point is also worth seeing.

Another one of the most expensive small towns to live is Mercer Island, but it is not the most expensive.

Here Is Another Expensive Place to Live in WA

My kids have all settled in the small, charming town of Gig Harbor, WA, which is far less expensive and very quiet and charming with also many, beautiful bordering towns like Port Orchard and Ollala.

Gig Harbor, WA

The ultra-rich, however, seem to migrate to a small town named Medina, which is close to Mercer Island.

This City by the Beach is the Most Expensive Small Town in WA

Medina is nestled along Lake Washington's shimmering shores. This tiny town has a population of 3,000 and is packed with sprawling estates, private docks, and security gates that whisper, "You probably can't afford this."

Oh, and did I mention that the billionaire Bill Gates lives here?

Mr. Gates' 66,000 square foot mansion is nicknamed Xanadu 2.0

You don't need to be a billionaire to enjoy Medina, though. Hop in your car and take a leisurely cruise through its winding lanes. Admire the impeccably manicured hedges, grand entryways, and waterfront views. It's even more magical around sunset when the golden light bounces off Lake Washington.

I enjoy driving through beautiful neighborhoods and getting landscaping and design ideas. I wouldn't want their mortgage or their power bill! And don't even get me started on having to clean a big fancy house!

Nope, I'm happy with my very small and very modest two-bedroom home on a poorly landscaped and pretty weedy acre. But my taxes are cheap and my utilities affordable!

