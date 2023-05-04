This Airline that Flies in Washington Has Never Had a Crash

With nearly 12 daily flights out of Washington to and from the State of Hawaii it’s comforting to know that Hawaiian Airlines has never had a plane crash. And, the airline has been making the trip back and forth since 1929. That’s 94 years in a row – considering everything that could go wrong and the fact the airline flies over the ocean with nowhere to make an emergency landing (on a solid surface) for 99% of the trip, that’s impressive.

Which domestic airline in Washington has had the most crashes?

Aviationsourcenews.com reports, American Airlines is at the top of the list for airline crashes. The airline has had 11 accidents with 858 fatalities. However, in their defense, this statistic isn’t a very fair assessment since it includes the two American Airlines planes that went down on September 11, 2001. United Airlines was ranked second with seven accidents.

Which airline has the best "on-time" track record?

From prop airliners to today’s jets, Hawaiian Airlines has an excellent record for safety and being on time. In fact, according to Travel and Leisure, Hawaiian Airlines had the best “on time” record for the major carriers in the United States. Allegiant Airlines, which flies in and out of Washington State, has the worst on-time record of all the major carriers at just 61%.

So, the next time you’re looking to get out of the Pacific Northwest on time and safely, Hawaiian Airlines is a good pick – and the final destination isn’t bad either.