These 13 Foods: Now Gone Forever From Washington Stores

Change happens all the time. Every day menus change, whether it's at your favorite restaurant, or fast food drive-thru. Items suddenly are dropped or may be added to the mix. The point is, change does occur. Is it true? Must all good things come to an end?

I remember Arby's Potato Cakes. I loved them. Then they went away. I stopped going to Arby's. Then, they came back for a minute. And, now, they're gone again. It's hard to keep up. It's the same deal with with everything.

Why do companies discontinue food items?

Typically, products are discontinued because they don't sell. If an item isn't selling, due to lack of popularity, stores may choose to remove it to make room for more popular proucts. Thousands of new products make their way to stores every year. The poorest selling items have to go. It's about supply and demand.

During the Pandemic, there's was a HUGE toilet paper shortage. Remember?

Sometimes (like Arby's Potato Cakes), foods and products return for a spell. Some items are seasonal.

This is the case with the McRib Sandwich at McDonald's. I've NEVER had one, have you? I HAVE had the Shamrock Shake, also a seasonal item. The Shamrock Shake is typically available during February and March at select McDonald's locations. I get one EVERY year.

Some of our favorite foods, though, go away for good. Have a look and see. Will you miss any of these?

