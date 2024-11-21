The Zion of Oregon: This Scenic Road Will Take Your Breath Away

From awe-inspiring coastlines to inland wonders, the State of Oregon has amazing beauty. Thankfully, those in the Pacific Northwest don’t have to travel far to see and experience it, and a trip you’ll want to put on your list of Oregon places to visit is Timber Gulch.

Where is Timber Gulch?

Timber Gulch is located near Jordan Valley, Oregon, in the Owyhee Canyonlands off Highway 95. The Timber Gulch Trail hike is about 1.3 miles roundtrip and is moderately challenging with rocky paths, some light bouldering, and an elevation gain of 400 feet. The views are stunning!

When is the best time to visit Timber Gulch?

The area is open all year but the best time to experience this amazing Oregon wonder is spring and early summer. Hikers beware – flashing flooding has occurred during heavy rains. Timber Gulch trail is remote and doesn’t have amenities – what you pack in needs to be packed out.

