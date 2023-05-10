The Oregon Coast Experience You Must Not Miss [PICTURES]

If you’re planning a trip to the Oregon Coast, let’s say to Seaside or Cannon Beach, then you’ll definitely want to carve out some time to drive a little further north and visit the Astoria Column.

What is the Astoria Column?

YouTube Screenshot - JRM Vlogs YouTube Screenshot - JRM Vlogs loading...

The Astoria Column stands 125 feet tall and has a spiral staircase with 164 steps that take you to an observation deck. The column is part of a massive park that commemorates Astoria’s role and history in the Pacific Northwest. It was built in 1926 by the Great Northern Railway Company at a cost of just under $30,000 dollars. Today, it would cost about $500,000.

The incredible exterior mural depicts some of Oregon’s famous history and explorers including Lewis & Clark and Captain Gray’s discovery of the Columbia River.

YouTube YouTube loading...

The hike up can take some time and might put you out of breath along the way but the view from the top is worth it.

YouTube YouTube loading...

If you’re afraid of heights be prepared for a dizzying experience – some visitors report feeling a swaying sensation of the column. It’s completely safe of course.

Canva-Getty view from the top Canva-Getty view from the top loading...

Park hours vary throughout the year and there is a $5 fee per vehicle. Get all the information at the Astoria Column website and watch the incredible drone footage from JRM Vlogs YouTube below.