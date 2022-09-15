The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!

September 23rd Flo Rida with Special Guest Coaster at 7:30 pm

September 24th, 70’s Super Group, WAR at 7:30 pm

September 25th, Latin Billboard Music Award Winning, Banda MS at 5:00 pm

September 26th, Country Great, Granger Smith at 7:00 pm

September 27th, Award-winning, Theory of a Deadman at 7:00 pm

September 28th, Pandora’s Billionaire Winner, Chris Tomlin at 7:00 pm

September 30th, Comedian Jeff Foxworthy at 7:30 pm

October 1st, Sawyer Brown at 7:30 pm

Tickets, schedules, and general information for the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima are available at fairfun.com.