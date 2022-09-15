The Central Washington State Fair Concert Lineup, Are You Ready?
The Central Washington State Fair starts next week in the Palm Springs of Washington – Yakima of course. It’s 10 full days of waffle cones, elephant ears, deep-fried corndogs, carnival rides, and top-notch entertainment. Here's how to win tickets!
You can win tickets from us, just make sure you have our free station app and listen to win. If you don’t have the app you can download it below and then keep scrolling for the official Central Washington State Fair concert Lineup.
September 23rd Flo Rida with Special Guest Coaster at 7:30 pm
September 24th, 70’s Super Group, WAR at 7:30 pm
September 25th, Latin Billboard Music Award Winning, Banda MS at 5:00 pm
September 26th, Country Great, Granger Smith at 7:00 pm
September 27th, Award-winning, Theory of a Deadman at 7:00 pm
September 28th, Pandora’s Billionaire Winner, Chris Tomlin at 7:00 pm
September 30th, Comedian Jeff Foxworthy at 7:30 pm
October 1st, Sawyer Brown at 7:30 pm
Tickets, schedules, and general information for the Central Washington State Fair in Yakima are available at fairfun.com.
