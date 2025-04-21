What is not to love about a man who promotes love and inclusivity and reminds us that caring and compassion should be the cornerstone of our lives?... I'm not Catholic, but I have respect for this man who taught so much goodness throughout his time as Pope.

Pope Francis urged the world to protect and defend migrants in what turned out to be his final public remarks. He focused on a political theme that consumed him throughout his papacy and has taken on greater urgency amid a global backlash against immigration.

Here is the full text of Francis’s Easter message, which an aide read on Sunday to tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square. He used his final address to focus on global conflicts and was interrupted several times by applause.

I don't know about you, but I think the world could use a little more peace and love. So, I appreciate a Pope who will speak up about the importance of human decency. Something that has been pushed aside in this country recently.

In a statement released by his office, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he joins the world in mourning the pope's passing.

Who will be the next Pope?

According to AP News, that is yet to be seen, and I believe it is quite a secretive and long process.

Let's hope whoever it ends up being that he too will promote a message of love and compassion. Even though I'm not Catholic, I do believe in the Golden Rule, which I believe came directly from the Christian Bible. "Do unto others as you would have done to yourself."

It is a foundational ethical principle that means to treat others with the same kindness, respect, and consideration you would desire for yourself . In essence, it promotes empathy, understanding, and positive interactions with others.

Pope Francis' Historic Visit to New York From quiet prayers at Ground Zero to roaring cheers in Central Park, the visit of Pope Francis in 2015 reminded New Yorkers of the power of compassion, community, and hope. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor