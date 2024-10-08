King Tides &#038; Storm Watching on the Oregon &#038; Washington Coast &#8211; Book Now

King Tides & Storm Watching on the Oregon & Washington Coast – Book Now

If you’ve ever been on an Oregon or Washington coast beach during a storm, then you know how majestic and magical it can be, and it's even more magical when you're watching from a cozy beach cabin. If you’re an adventurous person, you can go onto the beach and feel nature’s fury.

I’ve been present for many storms on the coast, mostly by accident, and have experienced winds as high as 85 mph in Cannon Beach, Oregon. There's nothing like hearing the wind howl, watching the waves crash, the seagulls glide, the rain pouring in sheets, and the sand dancing down the beach.

The storm season runs from November through March but peak storm activity happens from late November to late December. If you happen to catch a storm during a king tide, it's even better. King tides are expected November 15-19, 2024, December 13-15, 2024, and January 11-13, 20205. Scroll down and check out my favorite beaches for storm-watching and watch this short video of a mild storm at Cannon Beach.

6 Best Beaches in Washington and Oregon to Watch a Winter Storm

These are my favorite beaches for storm watching. November through March is storm season on the coast. Watch the extended forecast for the coastline and get ready to book your room and take a drive to experience nature's wrath on the coast - you'll love it.

