A 17-year old armed robber was arrested Tuesday, after demanding cash from a victim at an ATM in Kent. The suspect then fled in a silver Toyota.

Suspect Points Gun at Victim, Demanding Cash, in Front of Victim's Child

According to the victim, the masked suspect pointed a gun at the 36-year old Kent man and demanded cash. The victim had a child in his car at the time of the crime. He called 911, and reported the suspect didn't get any cash, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota. The victim was unable to get the license plate number, but did give Police a description of the robber.

Flock Safety Cameras Were Sending Out Notificatio0ns of a Stolen Silver Toyota

While multiple Officers were responding to the ATM robbery scene, another Officer located the stolen silver Toyota at a nearby parking lot, The Officer initiated a traffic stop, however, the suspect kept going, towards Renton, and got on northbound Highway 167.

Multiple Officers Joined in the Pursuit of the Stolen Toyota onto MLK Jr. Way

Due to traffic, they lost sight of the suspect and terminated the pursuit. Officer Hamilton located the stolen silver Toyota in a nearby intersection where the suspect had struck another vehicle. As Officer Hamilton pulled up, he saw the suspect trying to grab something from the car, and witnesses were yelling he was the suspect driver. Officer Hamilton told him he was under arrest, but the suspect immediately fled on foot.

During the Foot Chase, the Suspect Stumbled, Dropping a Glock 17 on the Sidewalk

The suspect kept running, ignoring repeated commands to stop. That's when an Officer used a taser to stop him. The suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, a 17-year-old Kent resident, was booked into King County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple felony charges related to the attempted robbery, eluding and gun possession along with other charges for the hit and run.

