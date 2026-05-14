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Some days I am left shaking my head in disbelief. I have so many questions, and just can't believe what I see.

A 13-Year Old Boy Faces Felony Charges After Pointing a Handgun at a Driver

The teen is accused of pointing the handgun at a motorist in unincorporated Bremerton. On Wednesday at about 7:30 pm, Kitsap County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call near West Loxie Eagans Boulevard and South National Avenue. According to Deputies:

A 31-year-old man reported that after passing two teenage males walking in the middle of the roadway, one of them drew a handgun and pointed it at his vehicle. No shots were fired during the incident.

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A short time later, two juveniles matching the suspect's description were located by a Sergeant. As one teen was being searched, the other ran away, discarding the firearm as he fled.

The Boy Was Apprehended Soon After, Found Hiding Under a Truck

While the weapon wasn't loaded, it was verified as reported STOLEN.

The 13-year old suspect was booked into the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center on multiple charges, including:

• Suspicion of Second-Degree Assault

• Possession of a Stolen Firearm

• Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer

• Possession of Cannabis

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