Teen Arrested In Kennewick for Alleged Possession of Loaded Gun
A 15-year-old was arrested Thursday in Kennewick for possession of a handgun.
Just after 4 pm, Kennewick Police located the wanted teen in the 2700 block of West Kennewick Avenue. The juvenile had a warrant for his arrest. As officers arrived and made contact with the young suspect, he bolted away. As he was fleeing the wanted teen was seen throwing an object into the garbage.
The object was a loaded handgun.
After a short pursuit on foot, officers detained the suspect. The teen was arrested on his warrant, and for unlawful possession of a firearm.
