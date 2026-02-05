The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams.

Scammers Are Impersonating Law Enforcement Officers Demanding Money

Recently, scammers claiming to be Benton Cunty Sheriff's Deputies are calling residents claiming that there are warrants for their arrest for missing jury duty.

THIS IS A SCAM

Law enforcement agencies NEVER call residents demanding money in exchange for not going to jail.

If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be law enforcement and your unsure if it's real, hang up immediately. Then call the agency that was referred and confirm.

Or, call Non-Emergency Dispatch at 509-628-0333 or the Benton County sheriff's Office at 509-735-6555 for verification.

Never Give Out Personal or Financial Information

Since it's tax season, income tax scams are also in full effect. Never give your social security number, date of birth, passwords, or bank details, to a stranger over the phone. Do NOT press any buttons if prompted.

The IRS ONLY Communicates Via Certified Mail.

The Internal Revenue Service does NOT call residents demanding money or threatening arrest. The IRS starts contact with letters, NOT surprise phone calls.

If you receive a scam call, report it by filing a complaint with the FTC.

How to Protect Your Smartphone From Scammers

