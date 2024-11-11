Target Will Close All Washington Stores on Same Day

If you're a fan of shopping, you should take note that all Target stores in Washington will be closing on the same day soon. Lots of folks love shopping at Target for all the special deals at the front of the store. I'm a fan! I go in for one thing, several items and dollars later, I'm done.

That day is November 28th, Thanksgiving day. According to CEO Brian Cornell:

It’s our team members’ talent, resilience and commitment to Target’s joyful purpose that help us stay on top of our business’ changing needs year after year. Keeping our stores closed on Thanksgiving is possible because we’ve built our team — and Target’s strong business model — to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours. We’ve found new ways to help guests get shopping done at their convenience, from season-long deals to fast-and-easy fulfillment options. And we do an exceptional job meeting the demand during the busiest weeks in November and December, when so many of our guests turn out to shop.

However, the very next day, Black Friday, Target stores will be open extra early, at 6 am.

For those folks who love to get an early jump on all the great deals for Christmas, Target stores will open extra early the day after Thanksgiving. If there's a specific item you're hoping to get on sale, the best time to get it, is on Black Friday before the sales are over, or if the item does out of stock. Target's Holiday Hours are generally from 8 am to 10 pm.

Remember, Cyber Monday follows on December 2nd, after the big weekend. Amazon always has super deals.

The good news, is that Target will be open on Christmas Eve, from 8 am till 6pm.

*NOTE: Target will be CLOSED on Christmas Day*

