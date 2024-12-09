Disobeying Target’s New Policy Could Get You Banned for Life
I've been a Target shopper all of my life. I remember going to my local Target store in West Saint Paul, Minnesota as a child. I loved walking into the store with my parents and smelling fresh popped corn. It was a special treat getting a bag of popcorn after our shopping was done. Sometimes, when I went to Target with my best friend and her mother, we'd get a bag of popcorn before we shopped, which made for a really fun time!
Fast Forward to Today, I'm Still a Target Fan and We Have a Couple in Tri-Cities
Times have changed and so have policies. Target has updated their shoplifting policy. Target, today, is known for being one of the strictest retail chain stores to take action against shoplifters. Many Target stores have hired security guards to combat shoplifting.
It's No Secret That Target Stores Keep Popular Items Under Lock and Key
Expensive perfumes, electronics, and trading cards are locked up due to popularity. They're items commonly stolen by shoplifters. Target also has lock cases for "prone to theft" items, including soap, razors, socks, and underwear. According to Yahoo Finance, Target CEO Brian Cornell:
"To be clear, we do not like locking up product, but we like running stores, and we want to keep our stores open. We want to make sure they're safe."
Violating Target's Shoplifting Policy Could Get You Banned for Life
An accused shoplifter may receive a "no trespassing" order, banning them from the store indefinitely. If they're caught entering Target again, they may be arrested and charged with trespassing. They may go to jail.
