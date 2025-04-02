Target Closing All Washington Stores For One Day

I know a lot of people who LOVE to shop at Target. However, for one day, Target will be closed at all Washington locations. That day will be Easter Sunday, April 20th.

According to GoBankingRates, the retailer will be CLOSED so workers can spend time with their families.

I Love this. I've worked many holidays over the years. You cannot get that precious time back. I missed SEVERAL holidays with family over the years, and looking back, I ask myself, "Why?" No one should have to sacrifice family time for a job.

Target Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Easter Sunday.

You're advised to get your Easter shopping DONE before THIS weekend. Pick up all the candy before the Saturday. GET IT DONE NOW! TODAY!

While Target Will Be Closed on Easter Sunday, Walmart Reportedly Wll Be Open.

And, we're told that Walmart is operating on regular hours for the holiday. Thank goodness!, If you're in a bind, go to WALMART. Also OPEN for Easter, are:

• Walgreens

• Dollar Tree

• Dollar General

• Home Depot

Which Other Stores are Closed for the Easter Holiday?

• Costco

• JCPenney

• Kohl's

• Macy's

• Michael's

• Lowe's

• Best Buy

• Marshalls

It's a Good Idea to Make Sure Your Stores are Open, Before You Get Stuck.

There's NO time like the present, to make sure you're covered. It's no good to be left out. Make your plan NOW. You'll be glad you did. You're welcome.

