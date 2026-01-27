Tis the season of road repairs and construction. According to the City of Richland, work is to begin the week of February 2nd. Motorists should expect delays as short term lane closures will occur during dayligh hours to allow crews to extend utilities outside of the roadway.

The Project Is to Re-Align the Intersection With Plans to Install a Traffic Light.

The project includes realignment of Tapteal Drive so that it intersects Steptoe Street further south, construction of a new intersection leg to the west to provide access to adjacent commercial property, installation of a new traffic signal, and enhanced pedestrian facilities.

According to the City of Richland, the major reconstruction will continue this spring and continue through summer bringing infrastructure and transportation improvements to the area.

The Project Also Includes a New Water Main to the City's Water System.

The new water main will provide increased fire flow capacity to the city's water system and will improve reliability and safety.

As the Steptoe/Tapteal reconstruction progresses, motorists are advised to plan for additional lane closures, and detours while portions of Tapteal are reconstructed.

Motorists traveling through the area should anticipate delays for the duration of the project and are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow posted signage and traffic control measures.

The City of Richland reminds drivers to be patient. The area is seeing rapid growth.

