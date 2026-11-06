Tacoma Police are asking for the public's help to identify a truck used in two burglaries.

Knutsen's Northwest Sportscards (5510 6th Avenue) was burglarized twice in the past four months. The same truck was used in both. The last burglary occurred on November 2. According to Tacoma Police:

In both incidents, the suspects used a pickup truck to ram through the business’s rear metal doors and steal valuable trading cards.

The thieves got away with about $50,000 worth of Pokémon cards. Security footage shows the truck was driven by masked burglars. They packed containers with hundreds of card boxes. The same truck was used in a burglary last August, where thieves stole thousands of dollars in sports cards from the business.

Read More: Selah Store Worker Stabbed, Suspect Booked for Attempted Murder

About the Vehicle of Interest

Police believe the truck is a 2006-2007 Dodge Ram 2500 or 3500 Mega Cab or extended cab. They say driver's side taillight is broken, and there's also rear bumper damage. The vehicle had a stolen Washington license plate C12766M.

Reward Offered of Up to $1,000

There's a reward available for information leading to the arrest and charges being filed. If you recognize the truck or have any information about the two burglaries, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and submit a tip at tpcrimestoppers.com.

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