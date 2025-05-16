Urgent: Police Need Your Help to Find WA Woman in Hit-and-Run

The Tacoma Police Department is asking for your help to locate a woman accused of attempted murder. 47-year old Heather Person, also known as Heather Keating is accused of Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

Police Have Issued a Reward Up to $1,000 for Information Leading to Her Arrest.

On April 29th, at about 8:20 pm, Tacoma Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision. It happened in the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Upon arrival, Officers found a female victim pinned beneath a truck.

Initial investigation revealed suspect, Heather Person, intentionally struck the victim with the truck and then fled the scene. The victim was left with severe injuries.

If you see Heather Person aka Heather Keating, call 9-1-1, or contact Crime Stoppers. It's believed that Heather may be hiding in Sumner or Tacoma.

Heather Person is 47-years old, 5'4" tall, and weighs 170 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Heather, submit a tip at tpcrimestoppers.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

