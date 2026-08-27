Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images

Layoffs are happening with T-Mobile in Washington State again.

T-Mobile to Layoff Employees and Close Several Locations in Washington State

The Bellevue-based company made the announcement that 77 employees will be laid off, while six retail locations and one office will close.

T-Mobile Cited "Changing Business Needs" as the Reason

According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from the Washington Employment Security Department, the layoffs will happen between September 21 and November 18. Some of the layoffs are tied to relocations, and some affected employees may have been offered opportunities to relocate.

Read More: Washington State Work Ethic Compared to National Average

The employees affected are at locations in Bellevue, Seattle, Bellingham, Bothell, Vancouver, Tacoma, Yakima, Kennewick, as well as remote employees.

Several T-Mobile Retail Locations Are Expected to Close, Including:

• N Columbia Center Blvd & W Quinault Ave in Kennewick

• Nob Hill Boulevard store in Yakima

• Tacoma Mobile Store

• Chkalov Drive and Southeast Fifth Street in Vancouver

• Canyon Pointe in Bothell

• Bakerview Road and Interstate 5 in Bellingham

• 45th Street and Stone Way in Seattle

These Are Not the Only Job Cuts at T-Mobile

Earlier this year, T-Mobile laid off hundreds of Washington employees in April. Employees at a Bellingham call center and the Bellevue headquarters, along with several remote employees are affected by the layoffs. Those facilities are expected to remain open.

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