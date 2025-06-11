Get Ready to Indulge: Popular Swiss Chocolate Sensation Lands in Washington State

If you love chocolate, you're going to love this news. A Swiss premium chocolatier will be opening two stores in Washington State this year.

Läderach Will Open Its First WA Location in July, at Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila.

The grand opening is scheduled for July 7th. Another Läderach store is planned to open in the Puget Sound area at Bellevue Square, although an opening date hasn't yet been announced for this location. According to 425business.com:

“We are thrilled to introduce our premium Swiss chocolate to Washington in two iconic shopping destinations, Westfield Southcenter and Bellevue Square,” Warren Dunkelberger, president of Läderach North America, said in a news release. “These new stores reflect our growing customer base and our confidence in the North American market. With 10 additional locations planned in the coming year, we remain focused on bringing handcrafted chocolate experiences to even more communities.”

The Washington Stores Are Part of Läderach's North American Expansion.

Läderach’s flagship store is in New York City on Fifth Avenue. Another Läderach location recently opened in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the Website, Läderach Is Represented in More Than 20 Countries.

Since the birth of our company in 1962, we have been refining fresh chocolate into extraordinary creations – and taking great pleasure in sharing them. While we initially did so as a supplier to selected Swiss chocolate shops, today we share our delights with the entire world.

Both Washington Läderach Locations Will Include a FrischSchoggi Counter.

Customers will enjoy a marriage of fresh Läderach chocolate with carefully sourced, quality ingredients, and will have several options to choose from.

