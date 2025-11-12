It's exciting news for swimmers in Tri-Cities. Pasco's Memorial Aquatic Park will soon offer year-round swimming at the recreational facility. An inflatable dome is now up over the pool.

Soon, People Will Get to Enjoy Swimming During the Winter Under the Dome.

Plans for the Inflatable Dome Were Long in the Making.

Going back to 2018, is when the dome idea was initiated. After extensive planning, the city council approved the construction of the inflatable pool dome project, which was funded through a combination of bonds and grants.

This will be great for competitive swimmers who were at the mercy of good weather. Now, when it's raining, pool fans can still go for a dip. Or, when it's freezing, people can still swim their laps.

The once-seasonal outdoor pool will now be weather-protected and accessible to people all year long.

The Pasco Seasonal Aquatics Program opened for outdoor swimming in June and closed in late August. With the addition of the inflatable dome, swimming will be open all year long. And, during the summer months, the dome will be removed.

As we head into the colder months, the inflatable dome provides a warm, weatherproof space for swimmers to enjoy the aquatic park during the winter. Memoral Aquatic Park is located at 1520 W Shoshone Street, Pasco, WA 99301.

The City of Pasco hopes to announce an opening date very soon.

