The Benton Franklin Health District is warning community members about swimmer's itch, an itchy ski rash caused by a microscopic parasite was found in the Columbia River.

Several People Have Reported Syptoms After Swimming in the River.

The rash occurs when parasites released from infected snails come into contact with human skin in freshwater or saltwater environments. When the parasite burrows into human skin, an allergic reaction is triggered.

“This condition isn’t contagious and usually goes away on its own, but it can be very uncomfortable,” said Dr. Steve Krager, Health Officer at BFHD. “We want people to be aware and take a few simple precautions to reduce their risk while enjoying the water.”

Symptoms of Swimmer's Itch

• Tingling, itching, or burning skin

• Small reddish pimples

• Small blisters

Within minutes to days of swimming in contaminated water, you may experience umcomfortable burning or itching. Tingling of the skin may occur. Small reddish pimples may appear within 12-hours. Scratching the affected areas may result i secondary infections. Itching may last up to a week, or longer, but will gradually go away.

Reduce Your Risk of Developing Swimmer's Itch

• Stay out of areas where swimmer's itch is a known problem, and where signs are posted, warning of unsafe water.

• Do NOT swim near marshy shorelines wher snails are typically found.

• Towel dry and wash off immediately after leaving the water.

• Apply waterproof sunscreen before swimming.

Most cases of swimmer's itch don't require medical attention. To relive the itch, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends:

• Using corticosteroid cream

• Applying cool compresses to the affected areas

• Bathe in baking soda or epsom salts

• Apply an anti-itch lotion

