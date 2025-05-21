SWAT Operation at Kennewick Residence Results in Felony Arrest

A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested and booked into jail after a confrontation with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team on Wednesday morning.

The Suspect Had Several Warrants, Including a Domestic Violence Order Violation.

After evading Officers in the area of North Fruitland Street and West Grand Ronde Avenue, the suspect, Heriberto Villaruel, ran into a residence in the 500 block of West Entiat Avenue.

The Suspect Barricaded Himself in the Home, Refusing Commands to Exit.

After running into the West Entiat Avenue home, Villaruel was committing yet another major crime. According to Kennewick Police:

It was determined Heriberto was committing another felony order violation by being at the residence due to the protected persons living there and 2 prior convictions for order violation.

READ MORE: FBI Warning to Washingtonians: "Block These 5 Numbers Immediately"

Get our free mobile app

The Tri City SWAT Team was Called in to Assist Police With K9 Ivan.

Heriberto was found hiding in the attic of the residence. He was safely taken into custody and arrested.

Heriberto was arrested and booked into Benton County Jail on Felony Order Violation, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing a Public Servant, and all of his warrants.