A Prosser man driving with a suspended license was arrested after a rollover collision on Wednesday.

Prosser Police Responded to the Accident Scene Just Before 5 pm

According to the Prosser Police Department, at about 4:48 pm, Samuel Barrera was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Old Inland Empire Road. As he approached Wine Country Road, Barrera attempted to pass a pickup truck on the right, which was stopped at a stop sign.

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After Sideswiping the Pickup Truck, the Suspect's Vehicle Overturned

Barrera sideswiped the pickup truck, then struck a curb, resulting in his vehicle overturning. The car came to rest on its top in the intersection.

While the driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Barrera sustained minor injuries, in the collision.

Barrera Attempted to Leave the Scene of the Collision

As Prosser Police officers arrived at the intersection, they say Barrera was combative with first responders. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Prosser Memorial for treatment of his injuries. Barrera was booked into Benton County Jail, charged with:

• Driving Under the Influence

• Reckless Driving

• Driving w/License Suspended 3rd Degree

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