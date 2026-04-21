Pasco Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who are allegedly living under stolen identities, and have been since 1990.

If you recognize either of the suspects, please call Detective Julie Lee at the Pasco Police Department at 509-545-3421.

One male has been using the identity of Tim Seidenfeld, born on April 27th 1967. The other suspect is using the identity of Glenn Scotzin, birthdate of September 6th, 1969.

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Both Boys Were Confirmed Dead (Accidental Deaths) in Idaho

One child passed away in 1971, while the other died in 1973. And, all the while, it's believed these two men have been living under the dead boys names. According to the Pasco Police Department:

We have believe that both individuals may have begun working in the telecommunications industry in the early 1990's but have no employment records. Their work history and personal movements suggest ties to multiple states, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Texas and California. Their identities first surfaced in Salem, OR and Seattle, WA in 1990.

Identity Theft Is a Serious Crime, Commonly Charged as a Felony

Prison time can range from 1 year up to 30-years for major federal felony cases. Often, significant fines of more than $20,000 are imposed.

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Because the suspects have operated for so long using the stolen identities, traditional identification methods have been challenging. Dective Lee is asking anyone with information about the TRUE identities of the males above to contact her at leej@pasco-wa.gov, or by calling 509-545-3421.

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