Is Sexual Predator on the Loose in Eastern Washington?

Detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a suspected rapist.

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office is searching for 26-year old Brennan Haggstrom. He's accused of assaulting and raping a person he knew at a Cain Lake residence. The alleged attack happened in February.

The suspect met with Whatcom County detectives on June 3rd.

Haggstrom was ordered to turn himself in by June 5th. He's chosen to ignore that order, and now there's a warrant out for his arrest for rape, assault, and indecent liberties charges.

Haggstrom is described as white, 5'9" tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brennan M. Haggstrom, you're asked to contact the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office at 360-778-6760. If you see the suspect, call 911.

