A 31-year old Olympia man is in custody facing multiple charges, after Police say he shot a man in Lacey.

On Saturday, February 14th, Police Responded to a Shooting at a Local Hotel

Upon arrival, Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers treated the man at the scene, and he was transported to the hospital by Lacey Fire District 3.

According to Police, the assault occurred due to a dispute between acquaintances at the hotel.

Multiple Rounds Were Fired at the Victim, and Two Other People

The suspect shot at tthe victim, his adult son, and the son's girlfriend. After investigation, Detectives were able to identify the suspect.

Valentine's Day Shooting Suspect Arrested

With the help of the Lacey Police Department's Community Resource Unit (CRU), and patrol officers, the suspect was located and arrested on Sunday, February 15th.

A Search Warrant Was Applied For and Granted

During a search of the suspect's home, Police found clothing worn on the night of the shooting, and a firearm consistent with the caliber used in the shoooting.

Olympia Man Faces Charges After Lacey Shooting Incident

The 31-year old Olympia man was booked in jail for multiple charges, including:

• 3 counts of assault first degree

• unlawful imprisonment

• reckless endangerment

