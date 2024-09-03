Suspect Arrested in Series of Shootings Along I-5 in Washington

A suspect is in custody after a series of shootings that left several people injured.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the multiple shootings that occurred on Monday night in the Seattle and Tacoma areas.

The first shooting took place in the northbound lanes at 320th Street in King County. WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X.

The second shooting occurred near I-90 near Seattle. There were reports of two more shooting incidents on I-5 involving the same suspected vehicle. One shooting took place near State Route 18 and the other near 54th Street, south of Seattle. Injuries were reported in those shootings, as well.

A white volvo with California plates was the vehicle identified in connection with the shootings. At 12:15 am on Tuesday, the suspected shooter was taken into custody after Police tracked the suspect to an apartment complex in Tacoma. After the suspect left the complex, Police used stop sticks to disable the vehicle.

Two women were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. One of the victims is 20-years old.

